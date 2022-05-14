Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Price Target Raised to $220.00

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Guggenheim from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on NXST. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $187.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nexstar Media Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $205.63.

Shares of NXST opened at $172.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $175.21 and its 200-day moving average is $167.32. Nexstar Media Group has a fifty-two week low of $135.87 and a fifty-two week high of $192.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $5.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $1.10. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 32.08%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is currently 17.48%.

In related news, Director John R. Muse sold 10,775 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.92, for a total transaction of $2,014,063.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Thomas Carter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.48, for a total transaction of $927,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,919 shares of company stock worth $7,075,467. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

