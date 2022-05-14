NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.25 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NGL Energy Partners LP is a limited partnership operating a vertically-integrated propane business with three operating segments: retail propane; wholesale supply and marketing; and midstream. The Retail Propane segment engages in retail marketing, sale, and distribution of propane, including the sale and lease of propane tanks, equipment, and supplies to residential, agricultural, commercial, and industrial customers through customer service locations. The Wholesale Supply and Marketing segment supplies propane and other natural gas liquids, as well as provides related storage to retailers, wholesalers, and refiners. The Midstream segment involves in the delivery of propane from pipelines or trucks to propane terminals and transfers the propane to third-party transport trucks for delivery to retailers, wholesalers, or other consumers. NGL Energy Partners LP is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. “

Get NGL Energy Partners alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NGL Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

NGL stock opened at $1.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63. NGL Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $3.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.19 and its 200 day moving average is $2.17.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.48). NGL Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 28.00% and a negative net margin of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NGL Energy Partners will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO H Michael Krimbill bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.12 per share, for a total transaction of $212,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NGL. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,878,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,319,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,420,000 after purchasing an additional 827,157 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 186.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,023,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 666,333 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 103.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,072,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 544,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cushing Asset Management LP acquired a new position in NGL Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $920,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.23% of the company’s stock.

About NGL Energy Partners (Get Rating)

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the crude oil and liquids logistics, and water solution businesses. The company's Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and marketers, and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, and pipeline transportation services.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NGL Energy Partners (NGL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NGL Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGL Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.