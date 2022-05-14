NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.75-$1.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $520.00 million-$530.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $519.36 million.NICE also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.25-$7.45 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on NICE shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on NICE from $365.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised NICE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet downgraded NICE from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NICE from $315.00 to $260.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on NICE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $279.63.

Shares of NICE traded up $12.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $202.86. 291,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,649. NICE has a 52 week low of $179.13 and a 52 week high of $319.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $211.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.31. The company has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.62, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.85.

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.16). NICE had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $515.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. NICE’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NICE will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NICE. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in NICE by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of NICE by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in NICE by 110.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in NICE by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in NICE by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

