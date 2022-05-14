Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Wedbush from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on NKLA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Nikola from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Nikola from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Nikola from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Nikola from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nikola from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.09.

Shares of NASDAQ NKLA opened at $6.41 on Tuesday. Nikola has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $19.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.24.

Nikola ( NASDAQ:NKLA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1899900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Nikola will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Nikola by 47.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 104,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 33,793 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Nikola by 54.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 694,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,546,000 after purchasing an additional 245,832 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nikola in the third quarter worth approximately $414,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Nikola by 117.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 302,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 163,485 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Nikola in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.

