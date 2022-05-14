Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nikola Corporation manufactures electric vehicles. The company offers battery-electric and hydrogen fuel-cell electric vehicles. It also manufactures semi-trucks and powersports vehicles. Nikola Corporation, formerly known as Vectoiq Acq CP, is based in Phoenix, Arizona. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Nikola from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Nikola from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Nikola from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Nikola from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Nikola from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.09.

NASDAQ:NKLA opened at $6.41 on Wednesday. Nikola has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $19.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1899900.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Nikola will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Nikola by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 75,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Nikola by 19.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,708,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,567,000 after acquiring an additional 610,117 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Nikola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Teramo Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nikola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,535,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Nikola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,011,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.

