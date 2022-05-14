NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 319.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 200,159 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.07% of NiSource worth $7,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NiSource by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 75,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 12,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 98,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of NiSource by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NI opened at $30.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.31. The company has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.36. NiSource Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.65 and a 1-year high of $32.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). NiSource had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. NiSource’s payout ratio is currently 61.44%.

Several analysts have recently commented on NI shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NiSource in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on NiSource in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised NiSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on NiSource from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NiSource has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.14.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 853,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

