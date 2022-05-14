Nitches Inc. (OTCMKTS:NICH) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Nitches Inc. (OTCMKTS:NICH – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a decline of 61.8% from the April 15th total of 46,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,150,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NICH traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.05. 481,077 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 960,026. Nitches has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.16.

Nitches Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nitches Inc wholesales, imports, and distributes clothing and home decor products under its own brand labels and retailer-owned private labels in the United States. It distributes clothing primarily in three categories: women's sleepwear and loungewear, women's sportswear and outerwear, and men's casual wear and performance apparel.

