NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Shares Acquired by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) by 283.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,500 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of NMI worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in NMI by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 104,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,358,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in NMI by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 233,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,281,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in NMI by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 65,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in NMI by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 179,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,062,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in NMI by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 92,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,011,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Patrick L. Mathis sold 68,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $1,786,297.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NMIH traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 812,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,229. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.69 and a fifty-two week high of $27.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.74.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. NMI had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 49.45%. The firm had revenue of $127.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research reduced their target price on NMI from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet downgraded NMI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price target on NMI from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded NMI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.50 to $27.50 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NMI in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NMI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.79.

About NMI (Get Rating)

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

