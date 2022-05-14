Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NRILY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in April

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NRILY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the April 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NRILY stock opened at $25.36 on Friday. Nomura Research Institute has a fifty-two week low of $24.11 and a fifty-two week high of $45.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.81.

Get Nomura Research Institute alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nomura Research Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. provides consulting, financial information technology (IT) solution, industrial IT solution, and IT platform services in Japan. Its Consulting segment offers management, operational, and system consulting services for enterprise and government agencies. This segment is also involved in the research, future projection, and recommendations related to society, economics, business, technology, etc.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Research Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura Research Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.