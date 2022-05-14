Norinchukin Bank The Buys 324 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,021 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $3,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IFF. Point Break Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 69.0% during the third quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 4,900,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $655,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,173,967 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $628,809,000 after acquiring an additional 818,364 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4,278.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 494,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $66,125,000 after buying an additional 483,205 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 33.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,789,432 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $239,283,000 after buying an additional 447,358 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,418,723 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $509,697,000 after buying an additional 326,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.68, for a total transaction of $76,658.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,879.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IFF opened at $132.16 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.40 and a 1-year high of $157.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $125.47 and a 200-day moving average of $135.85. The firm has a market cap of $33.68 billion, a PE ratio of 60.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.02.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.38. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 144.95%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IFF. Mizuho lowered their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $147.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $127.00 to $121.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.51.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile (Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.