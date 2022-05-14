Norinchukin Bank The Buys New Shares in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Norinchukin Bank The bought a new stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,722 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,156,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,586,951 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,616,763,000 after purchasing an additional 41,703 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,084,886 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $618,905,000 after buying an additional 37,486 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in EPAM Systems by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 787,734 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $526,561,000 after purchasing an additional 183,846 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in EPAM Systems by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 741,290 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $422,267,000 after purchasing an additional 56,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in EPAM Systems by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 699,327 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $398,952,000 after purchasing an additional 52,678 shares in the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM opened at $319.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.88, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $282.72 and a 200 day moving average of $460.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.32. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.59 and a fifty-two week high of $725.40.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EPAM shares. TheStreet lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $650.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $410.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $325.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.08.

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,162 shares in the company, valued at $3,952,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EPAM Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.