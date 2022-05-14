Norinchukin Bank The Cuts Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Norinchukin Bank The lessened its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $3,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SLB. Cowen raised their price target on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.51.

In related news, Director Pierre Chereque sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total value of $410,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 29,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total transaction of $1,164,068.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 14,591,702 shares of company stock valued at $228,488,030 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $40.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.84. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $25.90 and a 52 week high of $46.27.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 14.02%. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.175 dividend. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.01%.

About Schlumberger (Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.