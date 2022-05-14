Norinchukin Bank The Has $3.86 Million Stock Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $3,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 240.4% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $266.00 to $263.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $285.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.47.

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $207.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $239.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.82. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $194.61 and a 52-week high of $259.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.10%.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

