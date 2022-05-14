Norinchukin Bank The Has $4.36 Million Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Norinchukin Bank The trimmed its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,172 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $4,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 69,835 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,320,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 145.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 48,857 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,504,000 after acquiring an additional 28,918 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 6,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 638.2% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,243,000 after acquiring an additional 10,102 shares during the period. Finally, Tredje AP fonden bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,608,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro purchased 80 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $630.00 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 4,754 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total value of $3,446,650.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,045,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $635.62 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $519.32 and a 1-year high of $748.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $680.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $667.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.04.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.48 by ($0.31). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a negative return on equity of 2,699.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.06 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ORLY. Citigroup lowered their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $720.00 to $662.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $695.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $718.25.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

