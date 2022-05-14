Norinchukin Bank The Purchases 411 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $3,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 929,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,062,000 after acquiring an additional 103,536 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after buying an additional 3,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 241,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,075,000 after purchasing an additional 18,342 shares in the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.80.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $166.45 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.76 and a twelve month high of $224.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $190.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.84. The company has a market capitalization of $27.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($1.71). The firm had revenue of $615.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.35 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 2.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 164.88%.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 2,750 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.47, for a total value of $510,042.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hunter Kass sold 5,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total transaction of $1,025,418.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,796 shares of company stock worth $5,317,830 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

