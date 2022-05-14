Norinchukin Bank The Reduces Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Norinchukin Bank The lowered its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $4,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DG. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 5.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,198,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,781,000 after buying an additional 104,939 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 5.5% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 9.7% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 130.6% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 72,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,373,000 after acquiring an additional 41,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 5.6% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 50,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total value of $2,205,523.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total transaction of $1,768,221.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at $3,836,960.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DG opened at $232.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $185.15 and a 1-year high of $262.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $232.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.42.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.01. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DG shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $272.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.50.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

