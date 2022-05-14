Norinchukin Bank The Sells 174 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Norinchukin Bank The lowered its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,566 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $2,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 18.7% in the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in D.R. Horton by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 15,459 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,572 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total value of $36,149.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total transaction of $92,710.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

DHI has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research cut their price objective on D.R. Horton from $126.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush reduced their price target on D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered D.R. Horton from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $82.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.65.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $68.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.59. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.13 and a 52-week high of $110.45.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 6.45%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile (Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

