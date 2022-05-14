Norinchukin Bank The Sells 695 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Norinchukin Bank The cut its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $3,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,215,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,552,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,586,593 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 8,766.5% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,473,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $361,375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423,125 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,697,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $455,364,000 after purchasing an additional 700,243 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 2,155.8% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 514,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,541,000 after purchasing an additional 491,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 430.2% in the third quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 517,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,214,000 after acquiring an additional 420,252 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DD shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.94.

NYSE DD opened at $64.14 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.10 and a 1 year high of $86.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.66.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 44.15%.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

DuPont de Nemours Profile (Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.