Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Purchased by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $2,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 330,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,492,000 after acquiring an additional 5,108 shares during the period. Summitry LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Skba Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 61,520 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,358,000 after acquiring an additional 16,400 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 108,347 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,959,000 after acquiring an additional 9,733 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NTRS shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $149.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $135.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $141.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.75.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total transaction of $41,504.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northern Trust stock traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 622,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,728. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.29. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $100.05 and a 12 month high of $135.15. The company has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.13.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 23.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

