Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.45-$2.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Northwest Natural stock opened at $50.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.86. Northwest Natural has a 52 week low of $43.07 and a 52 week high of $57.63.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.10). Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $350.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. Northwest Natural’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.482 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is 79.75%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NWN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northwest Natural from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Northwest Natural from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Northwest Natural from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded Northwest Natural from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Northwest Natural in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Northwest Natural has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.40.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Northwest Natural by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Northwest Natural by 55.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 6,035 shares during the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northwest Natural during the first quarter worth approximately $699,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Northwest Natural by 3.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Northwest Natural by 2.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 64.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also operates 5.7 billion cubic feet of the Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

