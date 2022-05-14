NuCypher (NU) Trading Down 44.8% This Week

NuCypher (NU) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. One NuCypher coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000544 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, NuCypher has traded 44.8% lower against the US dollar. NuCypher has a market cap of $112.60 million and $11.26 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

NuCypher Profile

NuCypher (CRYPTO:NU) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,380,688,921 coins and its circulating supply is 703,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NuCypher is nucypher.com . NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @NuCypher and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for NuCypher is blog.nucypher.com

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data. “

NuCypher Coin Trading

