NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cowen

Cowen started coverage on shares of NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a research note on Friday. They set an outperform rating for the company.
SMR traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.62. 583,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,026,357. NuScale Power has a one year low of $8.56 and a one year high of $11.23.
Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with AeroFarms.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NuScale Power (SMR)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Receive News & Ratings for NuScale Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuScale Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.