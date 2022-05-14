NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cowen

Cowen started coverage on shares of NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

SMR traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.62. 583,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,026,357. NuScale Power has a one year low of $8.56 and a one year high of $11.23.

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with AeroFarms.

