NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 277,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,487 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $10,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,058,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,721,000 after acquiring an additional 748,096 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,623,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,486,000 after acquiring an additional 31,245 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,026,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,886,000 after acquiring an additional 97,851 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,007,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,757,000 after acquiring an additional 127,145 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 772,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,961,000 after acquiring an additional 47,920 shares during the period.

Get NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

BATS:NULV opened at $35.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.00. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $25.49 and a 1-year high of $30.70.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.