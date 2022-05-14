Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Receives $42.60 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.60.

Several analysts have issued reports on NTNX shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $71.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Nutanix from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Nutanix from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Nutanix in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock.

In other Nutanix news, COO David Sangster sold 12,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $295,133.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total value of $123,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 82,652 shares of company stock worth $1,970,165. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 997,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,761,000 after purchasing an additional 486,900 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,345,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,705,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,746,000 after purchasing an additional 71,293 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $353,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 769.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 66,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 58,927 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTNX traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.53. 1,970,712 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,159,304. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 1.50. Nutanix has a 1-year low of $19.74 and a 1-year high of $44.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.28 and its 200-day moving average is $28.73.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $413.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.75 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.79) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nutanix will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking visualization and security services; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; Nutanix Karbon for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments; and Nutanix Clusters solution.

