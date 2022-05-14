Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Position Trimmed by Oarsman Capital Inc.

Oarsman Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,800 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 787,379 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $8,173,000 after acquiring an additional 200,746 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $545,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 13,482 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.91. 561,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,903. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.31 and its 200 day moving average is $9.93. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.87 and a 12 month high of $11.94.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

