Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decline of 38.4% from the April 15th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NYSE NIM traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.16. 16,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,003. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.14 and a fifty-two week high of $11.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.11.

Get Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund during the first quarter worth about $434,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 73.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 16,891 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 8.1% in the first quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 64,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 4,808 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 30.7% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares during the period. 17.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (Get Rating)

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.