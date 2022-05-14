Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decline of 38.4% from the April 15th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
NYSE NIM traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.16. 16,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,003. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.14 and a fifty-two week high of $11.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.11.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.
About Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (Get Rating)
Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.
