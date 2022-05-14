Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) PT Lowered to $85.00

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $110.00 to $85.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Nuvei from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Nuvei from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Nuvei from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America cut their target price on Nuvei from $82.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Nuvei in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nuvei has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $87.82.

Shares of NVEI stock opened at $48.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.57. Nuvei has a 1 year low of $38.89 and a 1 year high of $140.23.

Nuvei ( NASDAQ:NVEI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $211.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.60 million. As a group, analysts predict that Nuvei will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Nuvei during the 4th quarter worth about $232,733,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Nuvei during the 4th quarter worth about $173,470,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Nuvei during the 4th quarter worth about $91,814,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Nuvei during the 4th quarter worth about $60,178,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Nuvei during the 4th quarter worth about $57,064,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.45% of the company’s stock.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

