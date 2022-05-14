Oarsman Capital Inc. Acquires 134 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,953 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Square by 0.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,105,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $504,910,000 after acquiring an additional 8,938 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Square by 5.0% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 30,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Makena Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Square by 11.2% in the third quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 48,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,855 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the fourth quarter valued at $1,260,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Square by 2.0% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. 54.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SQ stock traded up $8.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.15. The company had a trading volume of 28,356,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,665,822. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.41. The company has a market cap of $48.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -560.96 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.10 and a twelve month high of $289.23.

Square ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). Square had a positive return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Square from $310.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $221.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Square from $310.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Square from $173.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.67.

In other Square news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 2,680 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.79, for a total transaction of $379,997.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,221,955.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total transaction of $2,488,062.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 433,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,047,634.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,553 shares of company stock valued at $4,947,624. Company insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

