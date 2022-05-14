Oarsman Capital Inc. Has $226,000 Stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Oarsman Capital Inc. lowered its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 39.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKK. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,949,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,725 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,943,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,889,000 after acquiring an additional 189,304 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 132.5% during the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 41,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,634,000 after purchasing an additional 170,780 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 36.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 240,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,629,000 after purchasing an additional 64,705 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 145,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,803,000 after purchasing an additional 61,069 shares during the period.

ARK Innovation ETF stock traded up $4.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.60. 61,820,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,800,793. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $35.10 and a 52 week high of $132.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.06.

