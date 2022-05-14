Oarsman Capital Inc. Sells 1,113 Shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Oarsman Capital Inc. reduced its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SH. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 8.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,028,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,390,000 after buying an additional 397,716 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 16.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the third quarter worth about $307,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 61.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 81,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 31,082 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the third quarter worth about $25,000.

Shares of ProShares Short S&P500 stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.71. 49,348,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,931,695. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.72 and its 200 day moving average is $14.37. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 1 year low of $13.47 and a 1 year high of $16.38.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

