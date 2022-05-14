Oarsman Capital Inc. Sells 125 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Oarsman Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,126 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 262,620 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $86,207,000 after buying an additional 7,310 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 18.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,417,943 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,122,117,000 after acquiring an additional 521,895 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 9,069 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,482,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,523 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HD. TheStreet downgraded Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $455.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wedbush lowered their target price on Home Depot from $410.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.26.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

HD stock traded up $6.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $296.03. 3,949,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,880,574. The company has a market capitalization of $305.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $309.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $353.39. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $280.63 and a twelve month high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.97%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

