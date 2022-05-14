Oarsman Capital Inc. Sells 1,515 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Oarsman Capital Inc. decreased its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,929 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,515 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 7,682 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,410 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,555 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,465 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get V.F. alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VFC. Williams Capital lowered shares of V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of V.F. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. William Blair lowered shares of V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of V.F. from $71.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of V.F. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.42.

VFC stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.59. 2,857,281 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,065,367. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $45.13 and a 1 year high of $87.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.08. The stock has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

V.F. Profile (Get Rating)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.