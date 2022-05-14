Oarsman Capital Inc. Sells 230 Shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ)

Oarsman Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $272,000. Arrow Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 162.9% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 3,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 165.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $477,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the third quarter worth about $489,000.

Get iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF alerts:

Shares of AAXJ traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,495,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717,558. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.41. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $65.43 and a 52-week high of $96.39.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAXJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.