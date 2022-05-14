Observer 24 Hour Volume Hits $178,562.00 (OBSR)

Observer (OBSR) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. In the last week, Observer has traded down 39.6% against the US dollar. One Observer coin can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Observer has a total market cap of $9.72 million and approximately $178,562.00 worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,830.89 or 0.99971213 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003474 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003467 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002169 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001731 BTC.

About Observer

OBSR is a coin. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 14,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,547,080,871 coins. Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1 . Observer’s official website is www.obsr.org . The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

Buying and Selling Observer

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Observer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Observer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Observer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

