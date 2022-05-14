Obyte (GBYTE) Trading 13.3% Lower This Week

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 14th. In the last seven days, Obyte has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar. Obyte has a total market cap of $10.44 million and approximately $8,517.00 worth of Obyte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Obyte coin can now be purchased for $12.94 or 0.00043680 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001163 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000028 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000068 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000026 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Obyte Profile

Obyte (CRYPTO:GBYTE) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 25th, 2016. Obyte’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 806,692 coins. Obyte’s official Twitter account is @ObyteOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Obyte is /r/byteball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Obyte’s official message board is medium.com/byteball . Obyte’s official website is obyte.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Byteball is a decentralized database with it's own native cryptocurrency, Bytes, that unlike most does not require PoW or PoS mining and does not have a blockchain nor blocks. Instead, Byteball links transactions by signing the hashes from the previous transactions on the new one. These links between transactions form a DAG (Directed Acyclic Graph). Since Byteball has no blocks, there is no block size issue. Byteball can be used as a means to transfer value between users in a transaction, either with Bytes or assets that can be issued on the network or as a decentralized data base that allows users to store information within it. Byteball's currency, Bytes, are used to pay transaction fees in this network. Transactions can be meant to exchange value or to store any type of data. The transaction fees (Bytes) are relative to the Bytes used in the transaction, so if a transaction uses 500 Bytes, that's the tx fee that will be charged. This system gives the currency intrinsic value, each Byte is worth a byte of information that is stored on the network, which alows the system to scale according to its use. 1 GBYTE equals 1000000000 BYTES Byteball has been rebranded to Obyte, for more information related to the rebrand, please click here. “

Obyte Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obyte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Obyte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Obyte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

