Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Given New $58.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 9.49% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $58.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $64.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.83. Occidental Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $21.62 and a fifty-two week high of $64.98. The firm has a market cap of $60.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.94.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 54.54%. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 185,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.34 per share, for a total transaction of $10,631,925.46. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 143,162,392 shares in the company, valued at $8,208,931,557.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vicki A. Hollub bought 14,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.24 per share, for a total transaction of $798,101.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 6,783,083 shares of company stock worth $387,503,934. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,571 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,728 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

