OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) Short Interest Update

OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decrease of 77.5% from the April 15th total of 29,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.

OCINF traded up $2.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,287. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.09. OCI has a one year low of $21.90 and a one year high of $40.85.

A number of analysts recently commented on OCINF shares. HSBC started coverage on OCI in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on OCI from €30.00 ($31.58) to €45.00 ($47.37) in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on OCI from €33.00 ($34.74) to €40.00 ($42.11) in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on OCI from €31.00 ($32.63) to €38.50 ($40.53) in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.75.

OCI N.V. produces and distributes natural gas-based products and industrial chemicals to agricultural, transportation, and industrial customers. It operates through Methanol US, Methanol Europe, Nitrogen US, Nitrogen Europe, and Fertiglobe segments. The company offers anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium sulphate, nitrogen argon, aqueous ammonia, nitric acid, urea solution, bio-methanol, methanol, melamine, and diesel exhaust fluid, as well as and other nitrogen products.

