Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $5.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “OfferPad Inc. provide tech-enabled platform for buying and selling residential real estate. OfferPad Inc., formerly known as Supernova Partners Acquisition Company Inc., is based in CHANDLER, Ariz. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Offerpad Solutions in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a market perform rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Offerpad Solutions in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Offerpad Solutions in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Offerpad Solutions has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of 9.66.

OPAD stock opened at 5.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of 4.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of 5.61. Offerpad Solutions has a 52-week low of 2.96 and a 52-week high of 20.97.

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported 0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of -0.09 by 0.14. The business had revenue of 867.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 673.50 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Offerpad Solutions will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Degiorgio purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 3.98 per share, for a total transaction of 99,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ryan Ohara purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of 4.17 per share, with a total value of 41,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPAD. LL Funds LLC bought a new stake in Offerpad Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $641,600,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Offerpad Solutions during the third quarter worth $8,720,000. Luxor Capital Group LP lifted its stake in Offerpad Solutions by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 4,237,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,120,000 after purchasing an additional 923,143 shares during the last quarter. Islet Management LP bought a new stake in Offerpad Solutions during the third quarter worth $6,664,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Offerpad Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $3,993,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

About Offerpad Solutions

Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in buying, selling, renting, and renovating properties to homeowners in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer. The company provides customer-centric experience, which enables them to sell and buy homes online with streamlined access to ancillary services, such as mortgage and title insurance services.

