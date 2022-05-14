Oikos Price Down 15.1% Over Last 7 Days (OKS)

Oikos (OKS) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. Oikos has a total market capitalization of $1.07 million and $23,769.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oikos coin can currently be bought for about $0.0049 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Oikos has traded 15.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003373 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001409 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $160.00 or 0.00540485 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00037703 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61,743.83 or 2.08575004 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004773 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00008549 BTC.

Oikos Coin Profile

Oikos’ launch date was April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 217,293,197 coins. The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Oikos is oikos.cash . The official message board for Oikos is medium.com/@oikoscash

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

Oikos Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oikos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oikos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oikos using one of the exchanges listed above.

