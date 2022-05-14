Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Okta were worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Okta during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Okta during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Okta by 129.3% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Okta during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Okta during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Okta alerts:

In other Okta news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 1,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $158,272.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $437,045.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,537 shares of company stock worth $2,984,147. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OKTA opened at $97.70 on Friday. Okta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.31 and a 52-week high of $276.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $140.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.15. The stock has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of -17.26 and a beta of 1.15.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.07. Okta had a negative net margin of 65.25% and a negative return on equity of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $383.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

OKTA has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Okta from $273.00 to $216.00 in a report on Sunday, April 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Okta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Okta from $225.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Okta from $225.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.78.

Okta Profile (Get Rating)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.