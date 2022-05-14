Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) PT Lowered to $22.00

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Cowen from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 59.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Olaplex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Olaplex from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Olaplex from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays upgraded shares of Olaplex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Olaplex from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.71.

Olaplex stock opened at $13.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 3.25. Olaplex has a 1 year low of $11.73 and a 1 year high of $30.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.68.

Olaplex ( NASDAQ:OLPX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Equities analysts forecast that Olaplex will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Eric Tiziani bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.78 per share, with a total value of $295,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Olaplex by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 478,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,478,000 after purchasing an additional 150,457 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Olaplex by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 163,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olaplex in the 1st quarter valued at $372,000. Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Olaplex in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Beaconlight Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olaplex in the 1st quarter valued at $1,286,000. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

