OLD Mission Capital LLC Acquires 7,720 Shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Upside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPUC)

OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Upside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPUC – Get Rating) by 64.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,720 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 5.25% of Simplify US Equity PLUS Upside Convexity ETF worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPUC. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Upside Convexity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,137,000. Ferguson Shapiro LLC increased its stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Upside Convexity ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC now owns 185,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,542,000 after buying an additional 12,038 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Upside Convexity ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 81,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Upside Convexity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Upside Convexity ETF by 52.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter.

Get Simplify US Equity PLUS Upside Convexity ETF alerts:

Simplify US Equity PLUS Upside Convexity ETF stock opened at $28.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.72. Simplify US Equity PLUS Upside Convexity ETF has a 12 month low of $27.35 and a 12 month high of $36.00.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPUC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simplify US Equity PLUS Upside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPUC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify US Equity PLUS Upside Convexity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify US Equity PLUS Upside Convexity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.