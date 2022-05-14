OLD Mission Capital LLC Has $574,000 Stake in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:DUSA)

OLD Mission Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:DUSA – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,783 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 3,867 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.15% of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,416 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,152 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,325 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,573 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC raised its position in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 9,985 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ DUSA opened at $28.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.51. Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $27.87 and a 12 month high of $36.42.

