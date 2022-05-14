OLD Mission Capital LLC Has $649,000 Position in TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF (BATS:FEBZ)

OLD Mission Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF (BATS:FEBZ – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,199 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of FEBZ opened at $26.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.74.

