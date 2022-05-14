OLD Mission Capital LLC Has $691,000 Stock Position in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF (NYSEARCA:PSMR)

OLD Mission Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF (NYSEARCA:PSMR – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,191 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 8.87% of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $453,000.

Get Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:PSMR opened at $21.15 on Friday. Pacer Swan SOS Moderate has a twelve month low of $20.81 and a twelve month high of $22.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.01.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF (NYSEARCA:PSMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.