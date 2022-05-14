OLD Mission Capital LLC Makes New $539,000 Investment in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 20,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 21,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,536,000. Spinnaker Trust lifted its holdings in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 33,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal purchased a new stake in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $386,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 247,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,405,000 after buying an additional 21,081 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IBDP opened at $24.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.53. iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $24.76 and a 1 year high of $26.49.

