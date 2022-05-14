OLD Mission Capital LLC Makes New $641,000 Investment in First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:FEUZ)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:FEUZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.82% of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rathbones Group PLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 60,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 5,704 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $553,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $602,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,085,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ FEUZ opened at $37.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.47. First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF has a 52-week low of $36.18 and a 52-week high of $55.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%.

