OLD Mission Capital LLC Makes New Investment in ProShares Ultra Consumer Services (NYSEARCA:UCC)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Consumer Services (NYSEARCA:UCC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.87% of ProShares Ultra Consumer Services at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Consumer Services during the third quarter valued at $230,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Consumer Services during the third quarter valued at $1,159,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Consumer Services by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:UCC opened at $28.52 on Friday. ProShares Ultra Consumer Services has a 1 year low of $26.26 and a 1 year high of $56.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.74.

ProShares Ultra Consumer Services (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index. The Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index measures the performance of consumer spending in the goods industry of the United States equity market.

