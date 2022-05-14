OLD Mission Capital LLC Takes $594,000 Position in IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIT)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.21% of IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Vicus Capital purchased a new stake in shares of IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,680,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MMIT opened at $24.12 on Friday. IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF has a 52-week low of $24.08 and a 52-week high of $27.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.85 and a 200-day moving average of $25.87.

