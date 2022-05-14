OLD Mission Capital LLC Takes Position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 19,772 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NEO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NEO shares. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on NeoGenomics from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on NeoGenomics from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Stephens cut NeoGenomics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised NeoGenomics to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.64.

NASDAQ NEO opened at $9.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.44 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a current ratio of 7.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.28. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.26 and a fifty-two week high of $54.74.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $117.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.44 million. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 7.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

In other NeoGenomics news, CFO William Bonello sold 3,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $58,692.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

